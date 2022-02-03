Pin-thin Celine Hanging By a Thread!

Scary skinny Celine Dion’s decision to spike her upcoming North American tour for health reasons is triggering new fears for the songbird’s career — and her life!

Celine’s mid-January revelation she’s still suffering from the mysterious muscle spasms that derailed her November Las Vegas residency “raises all kinds of red flags,” says a longtime pal of the skeletal superstar, who insiders say is carrying a mere 95 pounds on her 5-foot-7 frame.

Her pal insists, “She’s been medicated for agonizing pain and she looks like she’s wasting away. It’s an all-out crisis!”

Florida-based Dr. Jerome Spunberg believes the 53-year-old Grammy-winning singer’s weight loss may be related to Celine’s medical maladies.

“She looks emaciated,” he says. “When you’re in terrible pain you don’t usually have much of an appetite and since she isn’t able to exercise, that causes even more health issues!”

Though eating disorders can trigger debilitating muscle spasms, longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin says Celine might suffer from other life-threatening problems!

“She seems to have extreme difficulty swallowing, which may be caused by nerve damage, explaining the weight loss,” Mirkin says.

“Her symptoms are not just from low potassium, calcium or salt. If they were, it could be corrected, at least temporarily, by replacing those minerals.

“This could be an autoimmune disease, such as multiple sclerosis or any other nerve damage disease!”

Sources dish Celine has struggled to keep her career on track since the devastating 2016 loss of her beloved longtime husband and manager, René Angélil, to throat cancer. Her massive 2020 Courage World Tour was meant to be her triumphant return to the road — but insiders say it was too much for her to handle after doing 52 of a scheduled 112 shows!

Her now-canceled 19-stop U.S. and Canada swing was supposed to start March 9 — with 41 more European concerts to follow in May. But everything is in doubt now.

“It all overwhelmed her — and her health!” reveals the pal.

“The demands of her career have taken a deep toll both physically and emotionally. Her friends are urging her to take a year off, eat better and let go of the stress.

“If she doesn’t, they’re afraid it will kill her!”