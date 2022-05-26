Pals Lean on Celine Dion: Retire Now!

Songbird Celine Dion’s crippling muscle ailment has friends worried her beautiful voice may be silenced forever, and they’re urging the sickly chanteuse to give up her dream of a comeback — and retire, sources dish.

“Celine has suffered from this illness for a long time, and the fear is she will never be able to sing again!” spills an insider.

The frail widow, 54, recently pushed the European leg of her Courage World Tour to 2023 and revealed she was “still experiencing some spasms.”

The shocking news followed January’s cancellation of 19 North American shows due to treatment for “severe and persistent muscle spasms” and her scrapped 2021 Las Vegas residency!

The insider squeals, “She’s been pushing herself for years — and having such a rough time since her beloved husband, René, died.”

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer lost longtime manager and spouse René Angélil, 73, to throat cancer in January 2016.

The insider confides, “She’s hoping against hope she’ll be able to fight through the pain and be brave like René was.”

“She’s telling everyone she’ll shake it off. But her loved ones worry she’s putting work before her well-being. At this point, retirement looks as though it’s for the best.”