Pals Barred From Ailing Barbara Walters’ 90th Birthday

Tragic TV legend and the first female co-anchor of network news, Barbara Walters spent her 90th birthday on Sept. 25 without her circle of beloved pals, sources snitched.

“Friends have not spoken with Barbara in two years,” an insider said. “They’re really heartbroken about it, and don’t understand why they can’t visit her.”

The reclusive former journalist retired from The View in 2014 and then slipped out of the spotlight.

Once a social butterfly, the sickly star hasn’t been photographed outside her New York City apartment since 2016, and visitors have reported being shut out by a mysterious “butler” who controls her affairs.

Though a rep has denied that Walters is ill, a source claimed that her days have been riddled with disease, dementia and heartbreak.

“She spends most of the day looking out of her windows,” dished a tipster. “It’s all very sad.”