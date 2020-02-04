Ozzy Osbourne’s Desperate Search For Parkinson’s Miracle!

Pain-ravaged rocker Ozzy Osbourne is planning to seek a miracle treatment for his crippling Parkinson’s disease in Switzerland — but doctors told The National ENQUIRER the last-ditch bid is a fool’s errand!

The Black Sabbath frontman, 71, and his wife, Sharon, 67, appeared to have exhausted all their medical options in the U.S. since the singer’s secret diagnosis last year and are heading overseas.

“We’re going to a professional in Switzerland. And he deals with getting your immune system at its peak,” said Sharon, a co-host on The Talk.

But New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer told The ENQUIRER, “It’s unrealistic thinking. There’s no grand cure.”

As The ENQUIRER reported in the Jan. 13 issue, the heavy metal maniac, who did not respond to a request for comment, has been in agony, prompting pals to believe he’s waiting to die!

“Ozzy is in chronic pain and begging to be put out of his misery!” snitched an insider.

While his devoted family denied he’s at death’s door, the self-styled “Prince of Darkness” admitted he’s experienced excruciating pain since a bad fall in early 2019 left him needing neck surgery.

Shortly afterward, Ozzy was rocked by the Parkinson’s diagnosis, forced to postpone his world tour and remained in seclusion for months! Though he’s now on medication, Ozzy confessed, “I got a numbness down this [right] arm … [and] my legs keep going cold.”

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a longevity specialist, told The ENQUIRER, “Parkinson’s is a condition that can cause shaking, stiffness and difficulty with walking, balancing and coordination.

“All medicines used to treat Parkinson’s disease lose their effect with time.”

Dr. Fischer also cautioned against risky “experimental” treatments that could trigger unintended side effects and added, “The only thing that Ozzy could possibly get in Switzerland is one last view of the Alps!”

The experts quotes in this article have not treated Ozzy Osbourne.