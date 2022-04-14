Norman Reedus Walking Wounded!

The Walking Dead legend Norman Reedus could end up like a zombie himself if he doesn’t take care of his noggin after suffering a devastating concussion, say worried friends and medical experts.

A March 11 on-set accident sent the 53-year-old actor to the hospital and insiders say it left his co-stars shaken and concerned for his health.

Although no details have been released, a source spills the accident was “serious” and “shut down filming”. “A lot of people around the show fear he’s rushing back to work way too soon.”

One doctor consulted by The National ENQUIRER believes they have good reason to worry.

“Any severe head injury can cause significant brain damage,” which may not show up until much later, notes longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin. “If he was hospitalized, he would have had to have lost consciousness or suffered seizures or memory loss that caused doctors to be concerned.”

Experts say the trauma that normally accompanies a concussion can damage tissue and bring additional bleeding and clotting. If that happens, it could cause permanent brain damage and prove debilitating.

“Norman does a lot of stunts on The Walking Dead and loved ones worry if he falls or gets his head knocked, he’ll wind up with another concussion. And that could be disastrous,” dishes the insider.

Neurosurgeons agree there is no such thing as a minor concussion, and symptoms can be delayed.

“He could suffer delayed effects, like headaches, memory lapses, dizziness and blurry vision, and that would send him straight back to the doctor,” says a concerned source close to Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on the hit zombie apocalypse series.

Dr. Mirkin believes the star needs to be carefully monitored and should take every precaution possible to ensure he gives his brain time to heal properly.

“He should take his time and be in close contact with his doctors before exerting himself,” Mirkin explains. “Physical exertion can cause further bleeding and clotting, and that could lead to brain damage.”

“He needs to be careful to avoid potential catastrophic results.”