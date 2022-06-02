No Good Will Between Matt Damon & Minnie Driver!

In Hollywood, some things never change, according to Speechless star Minnie Driver, who isn’t zipping her lips about showbiz cruelty. The British brunette recalls being “devastated” when a Good Will Hunting producer scoffed she wasn’t “hot enough” to play Matt Damon’s leading lady in the smash 1997 flick during her early turn in Tinseltown. Ironic since Matt, now 51, sure found her hot enough to be his real-life girlfriend!

“It was devastating to be told at 26 you’re not sexy when you maybe just got over all your teenage angst, and started to think, you know, maybe in the right light and the right shoes and the right dress, I’m all right,” gushes the Oscar-nominated actress, 52. “And by the way, that is something that has not changed — there are still times when people are like ‘she’s too old’ or ‘she’s too tall.’ ” Minnie admits to having “insecurities growing up. That I was not gorgeous. I was not super pretty. I thank God that I didn’t do a ton of stuff that I could have then gone and done.”

But the unkindest cut of all — Matt blindsiding her by announcing their split on a talk show! “I found it fantastically inappropriate,” she shares. “Of course, he was busy declaring his love for me on David Letterman a month previously.” Ouch!