Nicolas Cage Files for Annulment 4 Days After Surprise Wedding

Yikes! Just days after Nicolas Cage applied for a marriage license with much-younger girlfriend Erika Koike, he’s already filed a complaint for an annulment!

A mere four days after the couple drunkenly said “I do” in Las Vegas, the actor claimed in the papers that he was too intoxicated to understand what he was doing!

“The Plaintiff and Defendant entered into a marriage ceremony on March 23, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada,” the filing, obtained by Radar Online, read. “There are grounds for this court to grant an annulment because Plaintiff lacked understanding of his actions in marrying Defendant to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage.”

Before the couple tied the knot, they were allegedly “both drinking to the point of intoxication.”

“As a result of his intoxication, when Defendant suggested to Plaintiff that they should marry, Plaintiff reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions,” Nicolas alleged in the docs.

Nicolas, 55, continued by claiming his marriage was obtained “by fraud in that prior to her marriage to Plaintiff, Defendant did not disclose to Plaintiff the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person.”

The explosive filing also claimed that Erika has a criminal history that she didn’t tell Nicolas about. “Defendant did not disclose to Plaintiff the full nature and extent of her criminal history, which Plaintiff has now learned includes additional active criminal proceedings.”

On top of that, both parties are required to pay their own attorney fees. “Should Defendant intentionally and unnecessarily increase the expense of this litigation, Plaintiff should be award the entirety of his legal fees and costs associated with this annulment action.”

The judge approved Nicolas’ request to seal the case, making this the actor’s fourth failed marriage.

The National Treasure actor was married three times before he met Erika. He was hitched to actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 until 2001, actress Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 until 2004, and to Alice Kim from 2004 until 2016. He has a 13-year-old daughter, Kal-El, with Alice and a 28-year-old son, Weston, from a previous relationship with Christina Fulton.