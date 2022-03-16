Neil Cavuto Beats COVID – Twice!

Fox Business News host Neil Cavuto made a miracle comeback from his second bout with killer COVID!
The 63-year-old host — who is also an MS patient and cancer survivor — reveals, “Let me be clear: Doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn’t be here. It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch-and-go.”
But COVID hasn’t managed to disable his sense of humor.
“Some of you who’ve wanted to put me out of my misery darn near got what you wished for,” he jokes, adding, “Sorry to disappoint you.”