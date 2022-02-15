Naked Truth About Britney!

Britney Spears wants to let it ALL hang out at a naked yoga colony!

Sources tell The National ENQUIRER the aging pop princess is seeking to find her inner harmony at a clothes-optional retreat in Hawaii after enduring a bitter conservatorship battle and family infighting.

“There are plenty of wellness retreats in Hawaii, but she hasn’t been able to find one that allows guests to walk around naked or, better still, do yoga in the nude,” confides a source. “It’s been disap­pointing.”

Insiders say the “Toxic” singer, 40, has been practicing yoga in the buff with her hunky personal trainer fiancé, Sam Asghari, 27.

“She finds naked yoga totally stimulating,” reveals the source. “She doesn’t find it awkward at all. It’s become a daily thing for them to strip off their clothes, do yoga and find a sense of inner peace and balance.”

As The ENQUIRER previously reported, along with fighting her father, Jamie, 69, over the conservatorship, Britney has been embroiled in a war of words over her 30-year-old sister Jamie Lynn’s blabbing about her during a tell-all book tour.

The source says yoga has proved to be a “balm to her frazzled mind over the craziness of the last year.”