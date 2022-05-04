Morgan Wallen Pals Wailin’ He’s up to Old Tricks!

Rising country star Morgan Wallen is riding tall in the saddle after selling out his tour and scoring a hit album, but friends fear he’s an accident waiting to happen a year after a racism scandal nearly derailed his career.

After the “More Than My Hometown” singer hit serious headwinds when he was caught on video calling his buddies X-rated and racially charged names in 2021, a stint in rehab salvaged his career. But now pals worry his booze demons and womanizing could spell trouble.

“Morgan dodged a bullet in being welcomed back into the country music fold, but he’s his own worst enemy,” reveals a buddy. “He’s off the straight and narrow when it comes to chasing skirts and hitting the bottle. I think everyone’s just waiting for the other shoe to drop.”

His latest girlfriend Paige Lorenze and ex-fiancée Katie Smith — mom of his son, Indigo — both dumped Morgan, 28, claiming he cheated.

“Since Morgan got big, his count of one-night stands has to be over 100,” dishes the buddy. “Girls throw themselves at him, and he takes the bait most every time.”

“He could be the next Garth Brooks if he just got serious, but he’s fallen for that old country stereotype of hard drinking and honky tonk women.”