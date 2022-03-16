Money-Launder Scheme Sends Prince Andrew Spinning!

Cash-Strapped Prince Andrew’s wrecked reputation took another hit as the disgraced Duke of York was linked to a money-laundering scandal involving a notorious Kazakh oligarch!

Critics are casting a fresh eye on Andrew’s 2007 $20 million sale of Sunninghill Park, a five-acre estate he once shared with now ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, to Kazakh tycoon Timur Kulibayev, who paid more than $4 million above the asking price!

Andrew, 62, has not been accused of knowingly participating in a crime — but there’s an explosive new investigation into the real estate deal. Sources say Andrew’s connection to yet another scandal has further infuriated the House of Windsor!

A royal insider dishes, “This embarrassing case brings more disgrace to an already tattered monarchy, and his family is beyond fed up with him!”

Queen Elizabeth’s black sheep son, who was stripped of his royal duties and paycheck, was socked with a lawsuit by Jeffrey Epstein sex slave Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 38. Andrew denied raping her when she was 17, but reached a settlement with her that’s said to be upwards of$20 million!

Now, the curious sale of Sunninghill Park, which was a wedding present from his mom, is shining a spotlight on the prince’s notorious money troubles.

A recent report from intelligence and cyber-security firm S-RM, which was commissioned by an investment bank considering doing business with Kulibayev, concluded: “There are reasonable grounds to suspect [the buyer] has engaged in transactions to embezzle several hundred million dollars from the sale of Kazakh state-owned assets and launder the proceeds through Europe-based bank accounts and property purchases, including Sunninghill Park.”

The case is now being investigated by a British high court.