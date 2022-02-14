Momager Kris Too Old For Corey!

Moneybags -Kardashian -momager Kris Jenner is -saying “no” to tying the knot with her decades–younger — and poorer —beau Corey -Gamble, according to pals who say the -reality queen knows she’s too old for the hunk.

The twice-divorced, 66-year-old mom of six has been locked in a steamy romance with the 41-year-old music manager for seven years, but she believes their 25-year age gap would doom a marriage, spies dish.

“Kris is one smart cookie, and while she looks a decade younger than her age, she realizes the chances of making marriage work between people with such a huge age difference isn’t likely,” says a friend. “To begin with, Kris -already has two failed -marriages under her belt.”

The first, to O.J. Simpson lawyer Robert Kardashian, dad of Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob, ended in divorce after 13 years in 1991. Her second, to Olympic champ Bruce Jenner, dad of her daughters Kylie and Kendall, crashed after 23 years. He sex-swapped and became Caitlyn Jenner.

Now Kris fears she’s past her sell-by date, insiders say.

“When Kris is 70, Corey will only be 45, and in his prime,” says a source. “He’s also been a bachelor all his life and never had kids.

“If Corey eventually wants kids, Kris is much too old to give him a biological child.”

Shockingly, two of Kris’ kids — Kourtney, 42, and Kim, 41 — are about the same age as their mom’s loverboy.

Meanwhile, “the elephant in the room” is money, adds the source. “Corey is worth about $3 million while Kris is worth a whopping $140 -million. So there are millions of -reasons not to marry, and very few to say I do.”