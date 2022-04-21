Miley Cyrus Reduces Liam Hemsworth to Rubble

Miley Cyrus is trashing her hunky Australian ex, Liam Hemsworth — saying their marriage was “a f***ing disaster!”

The wild child introduced a newly engaged couple from the stage where she was performing in Brazil and said: “Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine. Mine was a f***king disaster.”

Miley, 29, dated Hunger Games lug Liam, now 32, on and off from 2008, and has previously said she lost her virginity to him. They married in 2018 — but split up less than a year later after Miley was spotted cozying up to model Kaitlynn Carter!

Since Kaitlynn, she has been linked to singer Cody Simpson and drummer Maxx Morando.

In 2020 she announced she was getting sober, and last year she said she no longer needed men OR women!

“I had a theory I would die if I didn’t have a partner,” she said. “Then I found a new purpose and that’s music.”