Miley Cyrus’ Mom Ain’t Mad About Maxx Morando!

Wild child Miley Cyrus’ protective mom, Tish, wants to take a wrecking ball to the pop provocateur’s red-hot romance with rocker Maxx Morando, sources spill.

Having filed for divorce from the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer’s dad — country flash-in-the-pan Billy Ray Cyrus, 60 — the last thing Tish, 54, wants is her daughter to hook up with another musician, tipsters dish.

“Tish was tired of hearing Billy’s complaints about not being a star anymore, and she doesn’t want to deal with another musician using Miley to make a name for himself!” an insider snitches.

As The National ENQUIRER reported, sources claimed bitter Billy Ray’s sour grapes over his sagging career — and his desire to hitch his wagon to Miley’s star power — were major factors in the couple’s recent breakup.

According to the insider, Tish fears Maxx — drummer for the up-and-coming L.A. rock band Liily — is using the songbird to pump up his profile and will ditch her in a heartbeat if his fame finds a foothold!

Miley, 29, began a low-key relationship with Maxx, 23, in July, but the pair was recently spotted getting hot and heavy!

“Maxx is a hungry young artist looking for any breaks he can get,” a source squeals. “No one has said he’s using Miley. But years of Billy Ray complaining Miley could have done more to resurrect his career have left Tish feeling a little suspicious.”

A pal confides the wistful mom still laments Miley’s divorce with actor Liam Hemsworth. She was coupled up with the Aussie hunk for nearly ten years, but their marriage fizzled out in 2019 — just eight months after they’d tied the knot!

“Tish thought Liam was perfect for her daughter,” the friend tattles. “He was a big star in his own right from the ‘Hunger Games’ movies, and he didn’t want anything from Miley other than her love and companionship.”

Insiders say the hitmaker understands where her mother is coming from, but remains head over heels for Maxx!