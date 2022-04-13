Miley Cyrus has Brush With Death!

Wrecking ball trainwreck Miley Cyrus’ recent brush with death during a midair plane disaster has friends terrified the close encounter will drive the singer back to her hard-partying ways!

The 29-year-old former Disney star shared frightening video of lightning striking her jetliner’s wing as she traveled from a concert in Bogotá, Colombia, to Paraguay and was forced to endure a harrowing emergency landing!

Miley captioned the dramatic clip: “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning.”

Her older half-sister Brandi, 34, also posted a frightening message, saying, “I’m going to try to not be dramatic, but we almost died!”

The pummeled plane was forced to land 200 miles short of its destination in Paraguay’s capital city of Asunción, also putting a dent in Miley’s tour schedule.

Now friends are concerned for the notorious former party monster, who said she had gotten sober in 2019 — but then admitted falling off the wagon the following year!

“Miley’s sobriety is something she has to recommit to every day and it’s really hard,” snitches an insider.

“Something as terrifying as this could derail all her efforts!”