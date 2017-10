Mila Kunis and hubby Ashton Kutcher won’t be giving their children any presents for the holidays!

The star of “A Bad Moms Christmas,” which hits theaters Nov. 1, says the Scrooge move isn’t as harsh as it sounds.

Mila said that her three-year-old daughter Wyatt and nearly one-year-old son Dimitri are too young to appreciate gifts.

“Our [new] tradition is no presents for the kids,” insisted Mila.

“They don’t even know what they’re expecting — they’re just expecting stuff!”