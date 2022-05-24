Mick Jagger got his Flirt on Again!

Wrinkle-puss Mick Jagger’s eye has begun to rove again, according to sources who say lover Melanie Hamrick doesn’t have any sympathy for her devilish boyfriend!

The randy Rolling Stones rocker, 78, has been seeing the 35-year-old former ballerina since 2014 — they share five-year-old son Deveraux — but sources snitch he still can’t resist checking out the chicks!

“Playing the field is something he said he’d never do again, but the guy is his own worst enemy,” spills an insider.

“To be fair, women throw themselves at him and he’s a sucker for attention from a pretty face, but Melanie is frustrated.”

“They were going to be married but he’s getting cold feet and changing the topic and won’t commit to a date!”

As The National ENQUIRER previously revealed, Mick generously bought his baby mama a $2 million waterfront mansion in Sarasota, Fla., in late 2020 for them to enjoy, but sources squeal it’s not enough.

“Melanie doesn’t know why he’s so tense about marriage all of a sudden,” tattles a tipster. “It’s not like he hasn’t been married before. She’d also like another baby so Deveraux will have a sibling.”

Mick has seven other kids from previous relationships: daughter Karis, 51, with actress-model Marsha Hunt; daughter Jade, 50, with ex-wife Bianca Jagger; children Elizabeth, 38, James, 36, Georgia, 30, and Gabriel, 24, with ex-wife Jerry Hall; and son Lucas, 22, with Brazilian TV host Luciana Gimenez Morad.

But as ENQUIRER readers know, Mick is always up for May-December romances — like his cradle-robbing 2017 yearlong affair with socialite Noor Alfallah, now 28.

“Settling down seems to be the last thing he wants right now,” adds an insider. “He’s ogling women and hitting up cute girls on the sly, even drooling over Hollywood types like Megan Fox.”

“Melanie didn’t think she’d have to worry about Mick — but horndogs are always the hardest to train!”