Melissa Rauch — ‘Big Bang’ Mom’s Real-Life Pregnancy Nightmare!

Melissa Rauch of “The Big Bang Theory” has welcomed her first child — but not without drama and heartbreak over new daughter Sadie!

Melissa admits she spent her pregnancy “terrified” she’d miscarry for a second time.

The 37-year-old actress, who plays Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz on the hit CBS sitcom, plunged into a “primal depression” after previously losing an unborn child with hubby Winston.

It was “one of the most profound sorrows I have ever felt,” she said.

“The image of our baby on the ultrasound monitor — without movement, without a heartbeat — after we had seen that same little heart healthy and flickering just two weeks prior, completely blindsided us and haunts me to this day.”

Now as she and Winston celebrate their new arrival, Melissa vows, “I will never take for granted the difficult road it took to get here.”