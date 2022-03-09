Meghan McCain’s Secret Comeback Scheme!

Mouthy Meghan McCain walked away from The View over her battles with Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, but the skirmishes keep erupting and insiders are saying she’s using them to help plot a triumphant return!

“Meghan would like nothing better than to get back on the show — after Whoopi and Joy have been shown the door!” an insider snitches.

The conservative talker, 37, got into a NEW war of words on social media after Behar seemingly mocked Meghan’s Twitter tribute to hubby Ben Domenech on Feb. 14. When another user commented, “Does every thought and sentiment need to be on Twitter?” Joy responded, “Apparently,” in a now-deleted post.

A furious Meghan fired back, “Imagine spending your Valentine’s Day trolling your ex-colleague’s tweet about her husband.”

Sources say Meghan was overjoyed when former sparring partner Whoopi was recently suspended for insensitive comments about the Holocaust, and is using the ongoing feud to fuel a revenge comeback plan.

While a rep insists “there’s absolutely no truth” to the tales, an insider says Meghan’s people are already talking to her former producers, who think her return would give the show a needed jolt.

“Meghan’s ego would be lifted through the roof if she’s welcomed back as the conquering hero — and she’s hoping to step over Whoopi and Joy to do so!”