Meg Ryan Buyin’ Back Into Rom-coms!

Bubbly Meg Ryan is launching a bid to reclaim her rom-com queen crown by directing and starring in the feel-good flick What Happens Later.

After a 13-year hiatus, the Sleepless in Seattle sweetie is returning to the genre that made her Hollywood’s golden girl. In the upcoming film, the When Harry Met Sally cutie, 60, and X-Files hunk David Duchovny, 61, will portray former flames who rekindle their relationship.

However, Meg’s not the only A-list actress from the ’90s to once again dip her toes into silly cinematic love stories.

Pretty Woman star Julia Roberts is also returning to her rom-com roots alongside pal George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.

But as The National ENQUIRER reported, the snooty stunner, 54, explained her 20-year absence from the fluffy films by trashing the recent crop of scripts as no good!

Meanwhile, Meg has praised the onscreen “confections,” citing their “construction” and “architecture.”