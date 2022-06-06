Mean Girl Amanda Seyfried’s Hooters Horror!

Screen stunner Amanda Seyfried is fed up with smart-aleck guys constantly asking her to predict the weather with her boobs!

The 36-year-old actress starred in the 2004 cult classic Mean Girls, uttering the die-hard line: “It’s like I have ESPN or something. My breasts can always tell when it’s going to rain.”

Ever since, she’s been pestered by dudes who think they’re being funny by bringing up her character’s unique meteorological skills.

“I always felt really grossed out” about it, she says.

She also feels young actors are under more pressure than ever.

“I think being really famous [young] must really f**king suck,” she says. “It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think their whole world has changed.”

Amanda prefers to stay out of the celebrity bubble. She lives on a farm in upstate New York with husband Thomas Sadoski and their two children, Nina, 5, and Thomas, 1.

And the forecast for future breast jokes may be changing. Amanda says she’s now getting more requests to “do” the low-pitched voice of failed Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes — who she played in The Dropout — than questions about rain-predicting boobs.