Maybe We Really Do Need A “White History Month” After All

February is Black History Month. Every year.

Inevitably, every year someone will complain that we should have a “White History Month.” Of course, every month is “White History”, so we just ignore that as ignorant and racist.

However, I think a lot of white “racism” is actually the result of ignorance. For example, white racists feed the fear of whites who think that non-whites are going to “take over.”

(Declaration: I am really, really white. An Aryan Delight)

Recently, Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Ariz) “skipped key votes in the House of Representatives, citing the “ongoing public health emergency,” to instead attend a conference hosted by white supremacists in Orlando, Florida.

The conference, “America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC)” was organized by Nick Fuentes, a “white nationalist.” (Fuentes? Can he be “white” with a name like that?).

Video: Smarmy neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes gets kicked out of CPAC, brags AFPAC doesn’t ‘have homosexuals speaking on the stage

Surely, we can do better than that. Come on, white folks!

As of 2019, here is the current income distribution of the U.S. population by race and ethnicity:

White: 60.1% (Non-Hispanic)

Hispanic: 18.5%

Black: 12.2%

Asian: 5.6%

Multiple Races: 2.8%

American Indian/Alaska Native: 0.7%

Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander: 0.2%

And how many of the non-whites want to “take over” the country?

About a quarter of voting members (23%) of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate are racial or ethnic minorities, which means that 77% are just us white folks.

Median household income for 245,860,228 Whites is $65,777, while for 41,617,764 African Americans is $41,511. We seem to be doing okay.

And the U.S. is under the same management for over 200 years! Hooray for our side! During all that time, we have had one President and one Vice President who have had some recent non-white genes and we make a really big deal about that.

Now think about all the conspiracy theories. Frankly, these people don’t have the vaguest idea about how the world really works. Try telling someone on Wall Street that the Rothschilds control the Federal Reserve.

Or that Bill Gates wants to put a chip in us? Or that George Soros wants to bring millions of refugees in from Latin America?

Whites also control almost all of the major corporations in America, although we are somewhat underrepresented in basketball and rap music.

The First Amendment doesn’t prohibit Google or Facebook from banning Trump. It simply says, “The Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

No, Biden can’t take our guns away. The Second Amendment cannot be abolished by the President or by Congress. It can only be significantly changed by an Amendment, which is very difficult.

“The Constitution provides that an amendment may be proposed either by the Congress with a two-thirds majority vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate or by a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of the State legislatures.”

”America’s problem is simply 2 of 3 Americans Wouldn’t Pass U.S. Citizenship Test”

Maybe there’s a conspiracy to destroy America by keeping us ignorant of how the country really works.

