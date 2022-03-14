Matthew Perry’s Friends ‘Pressure Cooker’

Troubled Matthew Perry was super stressed during the shooting of Friends and put a huge amount of pressure on himself to be funny.

Now a bloated 52-year-old recovering addict, Perry is writing a memoir about his life and ten years on the sitcom due out in November and admits he “put a lot of pressure on himself” and would “freak out” if a line didn’t get a chuckle.

“I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh,” he confesses.

He was so stressed, he says he blacked out three years of filming the ­sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004.

“I was a little out of it,” he says.