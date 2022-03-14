Matthew Perry’s Friends ‘Pressure Cooker’

Troubled Matthew Perry was super stressed during the shooting of Friends and put a huge amount of pressure on himself to be funny.
Now a bloated 52-year-old recovering addict, Perry is writing a memoir about his life and ten years on the sitcom due out in November and admits he “put a lot of pressure on himself” and would “freak out” if a line didn’t get a chuckle.
“I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh,” he confesses.
He was so stressed, he says he blacked out three years of filming the sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004.
“I was a little out of it,” he says.
Pal and co-star Courteney Cox, 57, says Perry “relied on laughs for his own self-worth.”