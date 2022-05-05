Matthew Perry is Looking for Love

Former Friends train wreck Matthew Perry is back on track, and the slimmed-down star is looking for love after committing to a healthier lifestyle, tipsters snitch.

The recovering boozer and pill popper, 52, recently emerged from his self-imposed exile where he’s been prepping his upcoming tell-all, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, sources squeal.

“He’s been hiding out at his house in L.A., working on his book and paying more attention to his health, which has his pals so relieved,” spills an insider.

“Sure, he still gets takeout from McDonald’s, but he’s ordering the grilled chicken salad or the grilled chicken sandwich and iced tea — and skipping the Big Macs and the shakes.”

Just last year, fans and industry insiders feared for the TV vet following his bloated appearance and slurred speech on the long-awaited Friends reunion special.

As National ENQUIRER readers know, Matthew has long battled addiction demons and landed in rehab multiple times.

And after he and former fiancée Molly Hurwitz, 30, split in June 2021, Matthew shunned the spotlight amid fears he might relapse!

But he was recently spotted grabbing lunch near his home with a pretty brunette. Sources snitch the once notorious womanizer is ready to dive back into dating!

In his heyday, the Hollywood horndog romanced a string of beauties, including Pretty Woman Julia Roberts, Baywatch babe Yasmine Bleeth and Scream star Neve Campbell. But by 2017, sources claim he was using hookup apps to beg porn star Maddy O’Reilly for prescription pills!

Though his romance with Molly hit the rocks, the insider confides, “He’s staying off the pills that gave him so much grief in the past. His improved stamina and alertness say it all.”

“His legendary sex drive is back, and he’s dabbling on the dating apps again, hoping to meet some interesting and attractive women.”

However, experts warn people in recovery have to tread carefully and not simply swap one addiction for another!

“Many guys just go from drugs to sex, and before they know it, they’re back on the slippery slope,” notes a source.

“Hopefully, Matthew understands a completely sober life is the only path back to the top!”