Matt Lauer Blew Off Mentor’s Memorial!

Pompous prig Matt Lauer continued his appalling run of disrespect by skipping a memorial for one of his oldest mentors!

Former TV executive Bill Bolster, who passed away in June, gave the sleazebag one of his first breaks at a local NBC station, but Lauer snubbed an invite to his memorial.

“Matt didn’t attend — and it speaks volumes of who he is,” a well-placed source told The National ENQUIRER.

“Bill knew Matt when he had no money. Matt was close to the whole Bolster family, but he still didn’t bother to show up.

“Well, Matt’s got no life now and his arrogance is exactly the problem. He’s an idiot!”

The fired Today anchor, 61, displayed his mind-blowing chutzpah after former NBC staffer Brooke Nevils broke her silence to claim Lauer had raped her.

In a blistering open letter, Lauer, who did not respond to a request for comment, whined her accusation was “categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense,” and insisted their relationship was an “extramarital affair.”

Media pals had planned to give Lauer advice about how to handle the fallout from Brooke’s allegations, but he brushed them off, insiders said.

“Matt should have gone to rehab or created a fund to help young women when they encounter workplace harassment or any pressure sexually,” said a source.

“Instead of that letter, Matt should have done a video so people could hear him and see his face. After all, people watched him on TV for years!

“But Matt was convinced he knew best.”