Martha Has Been Hit By Lightning Three Times!

Domestic goddess Martha Stewart made a shocking confession — she’s been struck by lightning three times!

The kitchen whiz, 80, dished about two of her “awful” experiences during a chat with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

She explains lightning once hit a pipe in her garden, while she was leaning against a cast iron sink indoors, and the jolt knocked her to the floor!

But another encounter was more direct — the lifestyle guru claims she was struck by a bolt from the blue that came through her home’s skylight! She didn’t detail her third encounter.

However, the brushes with death failed to zap Martha’s sense of humor.

The tough cookie jokes, “I just attract electricity. I’m so powerful.”

And the former jailbird — who served five months behind bars in West Virginia in 2004 on a federal insider stock trading rap — crows, “If it doesn’t kill you, I think it’s good for you.”