Mark Wahlberg’s Prosthetic Penis is in Safe Hands!

Muscular Mark Wahlberg doesn’t dick around when it comes to keeping one particular piece of movie memorabilia under wraps — he locks his prosthetic penis from Boogie Nights in a safe!

“It’s not something I can leave out — my kids are looking for the spare phone charger and pull that thing out — it’s not a good look!” admits Mark, 50, who played well-endowed porn star Dirk Diggler in the acclaimed 1997 movie.

Hollywood stars often take home a favorite prop or costume from a shoot. Mark’s oversized trophy caused quite a stir when it finally made its screen debut in the movie’s final moments!

Now that he and wife Rhea Durham have four kids, the Ted star says he will probably never take such a raunchy role again.

Mark admits, “Being a little bit older and a little wiser, the idea of having to explain” movies like Boogie Nights to his kids “is another issue!