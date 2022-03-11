Mariah vs J.Lo: Bridezilla Battle! 

Rival songbirds Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez are locked in a diva wedding war to see who can get to the altar first and also throw the biggest, glitziest marriage bash, spies tattle.

Sources say it’s no coincidence Mariah, 52, and dancer Bryan Tanaka, 38, who have been coupled up since 2016, are suddenly ready to tie the knot the same year showbiz rival Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, plan to get hitched.

“It’s no secret Mariah’s got an ax to grind with J.Lo,” snitches an insider. “Any chance she gets, she takes shots at her.”

“She wouldn’t marry Bryan just to get one over on J.Lo. She’s also totally in love with him. But it would definitely be icing on the cake.”

The dueling divas have been at odds since the early 2000s when Mariah famously disrespected J.Lo, saying: “I don’t know her.” But catty Carey now knows Lopez is Hollywood’s hottest property — and she’s desperate to one-up the witch, a source says.

Boytoy backup dancer Bryan will be happy to help, spills the insider.

“He’d love to be Mr. Mariah Carey for life and he’s been dying to put a ring on it,” tattles the source. “So the fact that Mariah suddenly has a real time frame for this wedding is great news for him.”

“They haven’t set a date, but Mariah has said she wants to do it this year — and she wants the wedding of the year with money no object.”

Mariah previously married Nick Cannon, 41, dad of her ten-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, quietly at her home in the Bahamas in 2008 and divorced him in 2014. This time the Obsessed songbird’s planning a far bigger bash.

“Mariah plans to go all out,” blabs the source. “She wants to have it at her place in L.A., which of course is going to put it right in J.Lo’s face.”

“She’s planning to invite the who’s who of the music business and Hollywood and be the wedding of the year.”

“She knows it will be compared to J.Lo’s nuptials to Ben Affleck and is hell-bent on beating her.”