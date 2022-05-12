‘Mad Men’ Jon Hamm Rethinks Babies

It looks like Jon Hamm is making the leap from Mad Man to family man!

The 51-year-old Mad Men star, who once declared he’d make “a terrible father,” is reconsidering parenthood at the urging of his 34-year-old girlfriend Anna Osceola, snitch sources.

“Jon always believed having a child would get in the way of how he wanted to live his life, but Anna is younger and wants kids,” reveals a friend. “He doesn’t want to lose her, so he’s finally seeing the light.”

Hamm has been tied to baby talk before. Fans speculated he fathered the son of his Mad Men TV wife, January Jones. But she has refused to reveal the identity of the boy’s dad since giving birth in 2011.

Jon and actress Anna met in 2014 on a Mad Men episode and are said to be talking marriage — and kids — as they mark their second anniversary together.

“Jon is beyond happy in his relationship with Anna, and she’s helped him see he could be a wonderful father,” notes the friend. “So he’s ready to step into the great unknown.”