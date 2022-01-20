Macaulay Wrestles With One Big Regret

Kooky former kid star Macaulay Culkin has only one professional regret — he never became a professional wresting titan!

The lifelong World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fanboy said he used to dream up story twists for the company’s grapplers and even created a concept for his very own ring king named “The Arm!”

“He does all of his moves with this one arm, and the other arm just doesn’t do anything,” the now grown “Home Alone” cutup confided.

Culkin, 41, claimed WWE officials did call him up for advice on a few occasions, but only took up “one or two” of his suggestions before body-slamming his dream.

He recalled saying, “‘Hey why don’t we make the show slightly different?’ But [they] were like ‘Nope, nope, nope. This is our product.’”