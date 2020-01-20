Leo DiCaprio’s Quitting Camila Morrone!

Love ’em-and-leave ’em Leonardo DiCaprio is set to kick another cutie to the curb!

Sources have told The National ENQUIRER the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stud, 45, is being nagged to “commit or quit” with Argentine model Camila Morrone, 22, and leaning toward giving her the boot!

“Leo loves being with Camila, but he’s been getting so much pressure to put a ring on it, he’s ready to hit the bricks,” spilled a source.

The two reportedly started dating in 2017, and new photos show a growing chill between them while sharing the holidays in beautiful St. Bart’s.

Despite their surroundings, Leo (pictured below) was glued to his cellphone and ignored brunette stunner Camila, who looked annoyed.

The Titanic star also played it cool with Camila at W magazine’s pre-Golden Globes party at the Chateau Marmont penthouse, said a source.

“Leo sat at a corner table chatting with Armie Hammer and another pal, drinking and smoking,” snitched the source. “He refused to cut his evening short when Camila felt sick and wanted to go home.”

As The ENQUIRER reported, The Revenant Oscar winner’s mom, Irmelin Indenbirken (pictured in Italy with Leo below), has urged him to marry Camila — especially after his endless flings with models and actresses.

“Irmelin wants grandkids, and she’d like to be able to enjoy them in her golden years. She’s telling Leo to get a move on and marry Camila,” the insider snitched.

But sources said Irmelin’s nudge only served to push her son further away from a trip to the altar!

“Leo’s a bachelorthrough and through,” tattled the source. “He wants to do what he wants to do, and when he starts feeling cornered, that’s his cue to end it.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone did not respond to requests for comment.