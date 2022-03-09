Leah Remini’s New Quest for Vengeance

Livid Leah Remini is plotting to launch her own talk show after being passed over to replace Wendy Williams!

Sources exclusively tell The National ENQUIRER the vengeful former King of Queens star was furious when Sherri Shepherd was chosen to succeed wacky Wendy as “permanent guest host” on the gabfest – then given the show outright when Williams was fired. Remini reportedly believed producers had promised her the gig.

“Leah is humiliated and insulted,” dishes a source. “Now she wants to wreak vengeance by shopping her own show — and then bury Sherri in the ratings!”

Leah, 51, and Sherri, 54, were among a group of stars who have filled in on The Wendy Williams Show since October while the host battled health and addiction issues.

Remini did well in the ratings and was popular with viewers, but sources say the show’s producers and staff felt it was important to give the job to another Black woman.

“Leah thought the gig was hers, and now she’s hustling to meet with other producers to shop the concept of her own show to syndicators,” snitches an insider. “She believes her best payback would be to beat them at their own game.”

Remini has proven nobody does revenge better than her! “She’s not one to be trifled with,” warns the insider. “Leah’s made it a point to do everything she can to expose Scientology after the bad experiences she endured with the church. She’s going to use the same anger to fuel this plan.”