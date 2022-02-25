Lauer Leching on Now-single Hoda!

Heartbroken Hoda Kotb is in a world of pain after splitting with -fiancé Joel Schiffman — and her disgraced former colleague Matt Lauer is swooping in to dry her tears, sources say.

Sources snitch the TV host is leaning on Matt as a friend — but her pals don’t trust him and wonder about his REAL agenda!

On Jan. 31, 57-year-old Hoda announced on Today she and the financier ended their eight-year relationship after adopting two -children — and sources say Matt swooped in.

“Hoda is still friendly with Matt and she has been the most sympathetic of his former colleagues,” spills an insider.

“To be fair to Matt, he does care about Hoda. But there’s no denying it’s a little creepy, too, since they’re not exactly best buddies and his girlfriend would be none too happy if she found out!”

Lauer, 64, has been in a relationship with PR executive Shamin Abas since his marriage to model Annette Roque fell apart in 2019 after he was fired from Today over sexual abuse allegations.

“Matt’s been on the phone voicing his sympathies,” dishes the insider. “Hoda’s pals are keeping an eye on it because they think he’s a real dog!”