Lady Gaga’s Face: It’s Larger Than Life!

Puffy Lady Gaga is roaming the red carpet pumped up on fillers and injectables, according to eagle-eyed professionals! “Lady Gaga made a stop at her local plastic surgeon and said fill’er up!” says Dr. Norman Rowe, a double board-certified plastic surgeon.

“She maintains her face like her chauffeur maintains her car. She had fillers placed in her cheeks and lips. In addition, she had a healthy amount of Botox to her neck and face.” The “Poker Face” pop star’s noticeably full kisser was seen bouncing along at the BAFTAs in London and the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

The fillers add “youthful fullness to her cheeks and face,” says Dr. Ben Strong. As The National ENQUIRER reported, in 2011 the singer turned actress swore she’d never give in to pressure to alter her appearance. Now it looks like Lady Gaga, who turned 36 on March 28, can no longer flaunt her “Born This Way” look!