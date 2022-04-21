Lady Gaga Grinds Caitlyn Jenner Over Coffee

Cheeky Lady Gaga was wearing her poker face when she threw shade at Caitlyn Jenner outside the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th annual Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles on March 27.

In a video shared on social media, Jenner, 72, approached the House of Gucci blonde, 36, and said she hadn’t seen the singer at their local Starbucks lately.

“Are you spending time around Malibu anymore?” Jenner asked in the video.

Gaga replied curtly, “Yes.”

When the former Olympian said, “I haven’t seen you at the Starbucks in a while,” the singer sniffed, “I’ve switched baristas,” before walking off in a huff.

Oh, snap!

“Gaga’s got no time for Caitlyn. She doesn’t consider her an ally to the gay and trans community,” one of Gaga’s pals told The National ENQUIRER.

“ ‘I’ve switched baristas’ will now be my excuse for everything,” tweets one fan.

Another taunts: “She switched baristas because of you, Caitlyn.”