Kris Kardashian Sweet on Pete Davidson!

Kardashian momager Kris Jenner is grooming Pete Davidson to star on her family’s new reality show while desperately trying to get daughter Kim’s popular boytoy under her thumb, sources tell The National ENQUIRER.

“If all goes well, Kim and Pete will be engaged very soon, but not before he signs off on a document that’s essentially handing Kris and Kim control of his life for the foreseeable future,” says an insider.

Right now the “SNL” comic, 28, “is getting a full-dress rehearsal” for his future as he squires around reality queen Kim, 41, the insider says.

“Pete’s learning how he needs to carry himself, the do’s and don’ts of fashion, managing his social media, and, of course, how to milk those New York connections that made him such a big draw in the first place,” reveals the source.

Kris was impressed by how quickly Pete committed to being on Hulu’s The Kardashians, which debuted April 14, according to the insider.

“He’s a breath of fresh air compared to confrontational Kanye West and other guys who have come and gone because they couldn’t handle the intensity,” the spy dishes.

Now Kris is practically drooling over the prospects of having Pete AND daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s lover Travis Barker in the bag, tattles the source.

Pete seems willing to play ball Kardashian style.

“He’s totally smitten with Kim and thinks she’s by far the most fascinating woman he’s dated,” says the insider. “He’s content to follow Kim’s lead and learn from her entrepreneurial business sense, though he’s quite a savvy businessman himself.”

“That’s what makes them a great team. He’ll have lots to contribute. Kris sees marvelous potential.”