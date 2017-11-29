Kris Jenner Eying $10 Million Deal For Her Unborn Grandkids

Rob Shuter reports…. Reality TV mastermind Kris Jenner has hit the jackpot with daughters Kim, Khloé and Kylie all expecting babies!

US Weekly recently reported that Kim and husband Kanye West expect their bundle before Christmas, while the due dates for Khloé and Kylie are in early 2018.

“Kris has been talking about doing a big baby special,” an insider told The National ENQUIRER‘s Rob Shuter.

Caitlyn Jenner’s Baby Fever For Kardashians!

She “has also been talking about doing a big magazine cover like what Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie did when their twins arrived.”

Those stars got $14 million — “Kris is thinking in the $10 million range for hers.”