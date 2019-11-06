Kirstie Alley Mom Killer Begs To Meet Star

The woman who killed Kirstie Alley’s mom while driving drunk is begging to meet the former Cheers star!

“That night is always on my mind and I’m so sorry for what happened,” said grandmother Cherrie White. “I wish I could go back and change everything, but I cannot.”

Cherrie, 65, was working at the Boeing aircraft plant in Wichita, Kan., and going through a messy divorce when she had a few drinks on the way home on Oct. 23, 1981, and slammed into a car carrying Kirstie’s parents.

The actress’s mother, Lillian Maxine, nicknamed “Mickie,” was thrown from the vehicle and died. Her now 95-year-old father, Bob, was badly injured but recovered.

QUITTING HOLLYWOOD! KiPUBLIC DISGRACE! Stars Behind Bars — Convicted Celebs Who Did Hard Timerstie Alley Retires To Florida’s Scientology City

According to court records, Cherrie pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide and was sentenced to one year in the county jail and rehab.

Years later, when a third party asked whether Kirstie would meet with Cherrie, she refused.

“I can understand why Kirstie doesn’t want to talk with me,” admitted Cherrie, a retiree who’s now sober and living in Arlington, Texas.

“But if she changed her mind, I would tell Kirstie and her father how truly sorry I am for what happened that night and the pain that I caused them.”