Kinky Hugh Hefner Gave Twins STD on Birthday!

Hugh Hefner really was a dirty old man — at age 83, the Playboy boss pressured twin beauties into a threesome on their 19th birthday and gave them a sexually transmitted disease!

In the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy, former Girls Next Door stars Karissa and Kristina Shannon say their kinky tryst with Hef at the Playboy Mansion was unforgettable — for all the wrong reasons.

“His old hand kind of shakes touching your boob,” recalls Kristina. “It’s like you’re having sex with your grandpa.”

Hefner wound up getting Karissa pregnant, and she says, “He used control mechanisms. For me it’s like rape.”

Hef’s son Cooper has insisted talk about his father’s secret kinks are tales “of regret becoming revenge.”