Kim Kardashian’s Luxury Panic Room!

Quaking Kim Kardashian is terrified ex-hubby Kanye West’s increasingly erratic behavior will explode — and sources say she’s thinking of installing a luxe panic room in her $60 million L.A. mega-mansion!

“It will serve as a place of refuge if she ever feels the need to get away from scary situations and hide out,” spills a source. “It’ll be state of the art, obviously, with everything she needs to live a five-star lifestyle while in seclusion.”

As The National ENQUIRER previously reported, Kanye, 44, has been spoiling for a face-to-face with Kim’s squeeze of four months, SNL funnyman Pete Davidson. The rapper released a music video showing a Claymation version of himself kidnapping Pete and burying him alive — and also published a poem insisting his divorce left him dead!

Sources say Kanye made an unscheduled pit stop at the 41-year-old reality queen’s home in January that prompted the mom of four to hire a whole new security team.