Kim Kardashian Gets New Toys for Pete!

Cougar Kim Kardashian is so determined to keep things white-hot with toyboy lover Pete Davidson — she got a new set of boobs, spies say.

The bootylicious, 41-year-old reality queen and mom of four underwent a booby upgrade to keep things firm with her 28-year-old funnyman lover, snitch sources.

“It was just a minor lift to stop any sagging plus the transferring of fats from other parts of her body to make her bust appear enhanced but still quite natural,” tattles a tipster.

“It’s given her a spring in her step. She loves the results and, of course, so does Pete.”

As GLOBE revealed, Kim has been battling her bitter ex-husband Kanye West, 44, over custody of their kids. Sources say her romance with scarecrow SNL comic Davidson is the bright spot in her life.

“She’s very caught up with Pete right now. Her big focus is keeping him happy and lusting after her,” tattles the source. “This romance has definitely given Kim more confidence to embrace her sexuality and push herself to extremes that she never allowed herself to do with Kanye.”

“But she’s also feeling the pressure to keep up with Pete, whose libido is like nothing she’s ever encountered!”

“They spend almost all of their time in the nude when they’re together, which is a big reason she wanted to give her boobs a boost.”

“She wanted them to be perky without a bra.”

Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, who has not treated Kim, believes she’s had work, saying: “She definitely does appear to have had breast implants at some point, and possibly a lift.”

He gives the work a thumbs-up, adding: “Overall she looks great!”