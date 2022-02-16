Kim & Kanye’s Bedroom Olympics!

Competitive Kim Kardashian is desperate to outdo Kanye West in the bedroom and sources told The National ENQUIRER she’s bragging to everyone her shenanigans with boytoy Pete Davidson are leagues beyond whatever ex-husband Kanye and HIS new galpal are doing in the sack!

“Kim wants Pete morning, noon and night and keeps count of their romps so she can set a new record the next day, like it’s some type of competition!” spilled a source.

The reality TV temptress, 41 — who filed for divorce from the 44-year-old “Gold Digger” rapper last February — has been enjoying hookups with the 28-year-old “SNL” funnyman since October. Sources snitched to The ENQUIRER Kanye’s new romance with Uncut Gems cutie and former dominatrix Julia Fox, 31, is his best effort to hit back.

“Kanye’s telling everyone that sex with Julia is way wilder than it ever was with Kim,” revealed a source.

Foxy Julia, who moved to New York from her native Italy in the first grade, has been open about her dark past — including heroin addiction and her work as a dominatrix — and Kanye finds her twisted tale titillating, tattled a tipster.

“Kanye has been bragging she has no hang-ups in the bedroom. Even the craziest stuff doesn’t shock her. He’s very turned on by her X-rated past and he may even make her the muse for his next album, which will surely bother Kim,” said the spy.

Meanwhile, Kim — who complained for years about her sexless marriage to Kanye — has told pals she’s making up for lost time with Pete! The loved-up couple recently jetted off to the Bahamas for a lusty vacay.

“Pete’s loving it and feels a duty to give Kim what she needs in this area, but he’s only got so much stamina and has started to moan to friends that she’s wearing him out,” dished a source.

“To be fair, their chemistry is off the charts and Kim’s seeing very clearly what she’s been missing!”

As The ENQUIRER previously reported, sources claimed Kim went without sex for the last two years of her six-year marriage to Kanye — the father of her four kids — and it left her self-esteem in tatters.

“Pete is so good for her right now, he’s exactly what she needs,” spilled a snitch. “Of course, that hasn’t stopped her from obsessing over Kanye and his new relationship. She’s just so competitive!”