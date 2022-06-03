Khloé Kardashian’s Boobs go Bust!

Scrawny Khloé Kardashian’s 60-pound weight loss has left the once buxom reality babe with an itty-bitty bust, and now insiders say she’s convinced a boob job is her only option to pump up her profile!

Sources tell The National ENQUIRER dieting, exercise and turmoil over her split with cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson caused the Kardashians cutie to go from ample C-cups to scant Bs — and she hates the way they look!

“Poor Khloé has finally got her dream body and can wear bodysuits proudly, except now her boobs have totally shrunk,” spills an insider.

According to the tipster, Khloé — who shares daughter True, 4, with the bad boy baller — used to brag about her natural, perky breasts. But after having a baby and going up and down in weight so much, they just aren’t what they used to be!

The insider squeals, “She’s taken to padding them out to give her figure that extra boost. She’s obsessing over getting them fixed along with her butt, which is so skinny even her jeans won’t stay up.”

The source dishes Khloé, 37, wants to go under the knife, but adds, “If she gained back some weight, she wouldn’t need surgery!”