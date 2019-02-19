Khloé Kardashian Betrayed After Tristan Thompson Cheats With Kylie’s BFF!

Another person has been accused of backstabbing the Kardashians!

Khloe Kardashian’s disloyal baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, has allegedly been caught canoodling — with her sister Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods!

According to a new report from In Touch, Tristan and Jordyn were spotted getting cozy with Tristan “grabbing her ass” at a house party on Sunday, February 17.

According to an onlooker, the pair were “definitely hooking up.”

Earlier in the night, Tristan had been at a party with Drake at an L.A. area bar.

The snitch told In Touch: “Jordyn was at ShoreBar when Tristan was there, she was dancing, twerking.

“Jordyn was at ShoreBar in Santa Monica where Tristan joined Drake and his posse to celebrate a birthday.

“From there about eight girls went back to Tristan’s home in Sherman Oaks.

“Jordyn arrived at 5 am to Tristan’s home. Jordyn looked like Khloe with her braids when she was a brunette. It was surreal.”

Jordyn’s mother denied the report saying that her daughter and Kylie are “the best of friends” to RadarOnline.com.

Tristan was famously caught cheating on Khloe in shocking footage where he fondled a girl in a nightclub just days before the duo welcomed their daughter, True, now 10 months old.

Only time will tell if Khloe will officially be publicly mortified — again!

This story is developing…