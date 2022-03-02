Kevin Costner Strikes ‘Yellowstone’ Gold!

Cunning Kevin Costner has wrangled himself an extraordinary pay hike as his hit Western ranch saga Yellowstone prepares for a fifth season!

“Kevin is going to be one of the highest-paid actors on TV ever” — even possibly joining Jennifer Aniston in the $2 million-per-episode club, spills a source.

“He was paid $500,000 per episode in season one. He renegotiated his contact and got $1.2 million per episode for season four — which is only going to go up for season five!”

Paramount TV has renewed the ratings giant, and with 9.3 million viewers tuned in to the most recent season finale, Costner is riding tall in the saddle, sources say.

“It’s not just the number of viewers Kevin is bringing in. It’s also all the DVDs and merchandise he’s selling. The show and its spinoff ‘1883’ have become a cultural phenomenon and he knows his worth,” confides a friend.

“Let’s just say that a very fair deal has been reached!”