Katie Holmes Love Life not up the Creek!

Cautious Katie Holmes is determined to change her bad-karma love life — and sources say she believes she’s found the solution with new beau Bobby Wooten III!

The Dawson’s Creek cutie, 43, has been seeing the 33-year-old musician under the radar for several months and her friends are forecasting an engagement!

“Katie’s at the stage where she wants to find that life partner and leave her single days behind,” spills an insider.

“She had so many eligible guys trying to date her but Bobby won out because he’s mature and drama-free. She trusts him implicitly and is grateful she waited for Mr. Right versus Mr. Right Now!”

As National ENQUIRER readers know, Katie has had nothing but bad ju-ju with men ever since her June 2012 split from Tom Cruise after six years of marriage — first by hoping to race to the altar with horndog Jamie Foxx, 54, and then by getting burnt after eight hot months with publicity-hungry chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.

But sources say Bobby’s a keeper!

“Her friends haven’t seen her this happy in ages. Katie would love to get married and Bobby’s on the same page. She’s got zero doubt it will last!”