Kamala Harris– The Wicked Witch of Washington!

Washington’s Queen of Mean Kamala Harris is a political train wreck who’s on track to become the most unpopular vice president in modern American history, Beltway insiders dish.

Plagued by a splintered relationship with President Joe Biden, staffers who can’t stand her, unthinking insults about her fellow Americans and diplomatic disasters, Harris has managed to unite a polarized country about one thing — she’s a total witch!

Recent opinion polls show a pathetic 39 percent of registered voters have a favorable view of the nation’s first female veep while 53 percent dislike her — a whopping 14-point deficit, the lowest approval rating since Fritz Mondale was the nation’s No. 2.

“Kamala Harris has been a colossal failure as vice president,” Republican strategist Vlad Davidiuk tells The National ENQUIRER.

The 57-year-old vice president’s unpopularity starts at the top — with her boss Biden, 79.

“They hate each other,” says Davidiuk. “It’s well known that they’re constantly bickering, and Biden’s wife, Jill, despises Kamala. He only picked her [as veep] out of a sense of obligation to check an historic box in naming the first female vice president of color.”

Their rift was highlighted last November when Biden sent the former California senator to a NASA facility in Maryland while the White House was struggling to muster support for its signature infrastructure bill, insiders say.

Weeks later, the president seemed to ignore Harris while they served Thanksgiving dinner at a food pantry. And in a blatant slap in the face, Joe switched seats with First Lady Jill just so he wouldn’t have to sit next to Kamala at a Capitol Hill ceremony honoring the late legislative lion Kansas Sen. Bob Dole.

More recently, Biden appears to have cut Harris out of meetings with world leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the Emir of Qatar.

Davidiuk traces the source of the red-hot bitterness to Kamala mercilessly attacking Joe as an opponent to school integration and supporter of segregationist legislators during a debate when they were both running for president.

Biden is also terrified Harris will drag down the 2024 presidential ticket but can’t dump her without risking support from a key constituency — African-Americans, pundits say.

“Joe’s scared of Kamala,” says a Washington insider. “He knows the backlash would seal his fate if he dumped the first minority female VP.”

Harris is even loathed by her own staff. She’s been tagged the Queen of Mean for her “soul-destroying” style that’s sent at least eight high-level staffers packing, including her chief spokesperson, communications director and head of speechwriting.

“It’s an abusive environment,” blasts an insider. “It’s a place where people feel treated like s***.”

Meanwhile, insiders charge Harris has failed miserably at the one major task she’s been given — to improve the ongoing crisis at the southern border. It took her nearly 100 days just to visit the area after Biden assigned her the job. And during her time at the helm, checkpoints remain in chaos, and even young children have been detained in jail-like conditions.

“I think she’s done a dismal job,” lawyer and Texas-based political commentator Joseph Gutheinz tells The ENQUIRER. “She’s nowhere to be seen. It’s almost as if she’s taking a pass on leadership.”

Even Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar blasted her, telling The New York Times: “It doesn’t look like she’s very interested in this, so we are going to move on to other folks that work on this issue.”

Kamala also has an uncanny knack for offending people. She dissed rural Americans by saying they would have a tough time getting photocopies of voter IDs because “there’s no Kinkos” or “OfficeMax near them.” And while crusading against new abortion laws she told Virginia voters “Don’t Texas Virginia,” drawing ire from the Lone Star State.

She also slighted South Korean President Moon Jae-in by wiping her fingers on her dress after shaking hands with him, applauded a student who accused Israel of ethnic genocide, and was caught speaking to French scientists with a fake French accent!

Although Kamala’s shrinking number of supporters paint her as a victim of sexism and racism, one former staffer blames the veep’s problems on sheer incompetence.

“It’s clear that you’re not working with somebody who is willing to do the prep and the work,” says a former aide. “With Kamala, you have to put up with a constant amount of soul-destroying criticism and also her own lack of confidence.”