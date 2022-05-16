Julia Roberts’ Rom-com Dis ain’t Pretty, Woman!

Snooty Julia Roberts is trashing rom-coms by insisting she hadn’t done one in 20 years because the scripts were no good!

Now, sources dish her arrogant attitude has upset the A-listers who’ve starred in silly love stories — and they’re making her a Hollywood outcast!

“This is a sliver of the ‘mean girl’ Julia coming through,” hisses an insider.

While discussing her rom-com return opposite George Clooney in the upcoming Ticket to Paradise, Julia, 54, huffed, “People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one.”

“If I had read something I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend’s Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn’t exist until this movie.”

However, Hollywood sources snitch the Pretty Woman star’s ugly comments have irked popular rom-coms regulars, including Jennifer Aniston, Matthew McConaughey, Adam Sandler and Kate Hudson!

“Jen and Matt, Adam and Kate and others aren’t happy with Julia right now,” confides an insider. “Not to mention the scriptwriters who put Julia where she was!”

The source points out Jen has made a slew of such successful flicks as The Bounty Hunter with Gerard Butler, The Switch with her pal Jason Bateman and Just Go with It with Sandler.

“In fact, she’s a rom-com It Girl,” crows the insider.

“Matt’s just as great in romantic comedy as he is in drama — Failure to Launch is a case in point — and Kate’s best-loved rom-com is How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days with Matt.”