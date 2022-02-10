Johnny Depp is Comeback King

Shunned by U.S. moviemakers, accused wife beater Johnny Depp is launching a career comeback by starring as a king in a French flick.

The 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star is slated to play King Louis XV, whose failures led to France losing its colonies in India and America in the 1700s.

He was hired by actress-director Maïwenn, who will play his queen in the flick.

Depp has lost roles in Hollywood — and was fired by Disney — after being accused of domestic abuse by ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp denies the charges, but lost a libel suit in Britain after being branded a “wife beater.”