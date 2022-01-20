Joan Collins: I Married a Rapist!

Hollywood legend Joan Collins revealed she was raped by a future hubby on their first date and ultimately married him “out of shame.”

The former Dynasty vixen said she was a 17-year-old virgin when movie matinee idol Maxwell Reed spiked her rum and Coke with a drug at his apartment.

“The next thing I knew, I was flat out on the sofa and he was raping me,” she recalled in a new documentary. “In those days, my mother would have said I was taken advantage of. Now, we call it date rape.”

Still, she married Reed in 1952, and the four-year union was far from blissful.

“We looked outwardly happy but underneath I was miserable,” she confessed.

The actress added the creep encouraged her to bed other men for money. She refused, then divorced him, a process she said cost her millions.

Reed died in 1974 at age 55. Collins, 88, is now on her fifth hubby, Percy Gibson.

“I survived being a young actress when practically all the men were predators,” she boasted. “They used to say female stars were finished at 27, but here I am after seven decades in the business.”